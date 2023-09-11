For Luke Brown, the 2023 season couldn’t have ended any better.
The Bowling Green High School product got to wrap up his season with the Greensboro Grasshoppers at Bowling Green Ballpark, facing the Hot Rods in the final series of the season. Brown got to play in BG last season, but it was still a special occasion with the outfielder making the most of his time in front of friends and family.
“Just getting to play in Bowling Green, the home town, having a bunch of friends and family – all the support really means the world to me,” Brown said. “It was awesome to get to do my thing, love on the game, do my best in front of all the friends and family.”
Brown finished the week 11-for-26 in the six-game series. He drove in 11 runs and scored five runs, with the best game of his professional career coming in Thursday’s 19-10 win. Brown hit a pair of homers and drove in eight runs to lead Greensboro to the win.
“I don’t think you can script that any better than what happened,” Brown said. “I am just grateful for all of those moments. It was really cool. Honestly, I don’t have much more to say about that other than I am just grateful for those moments and everybody who got to watch it.”
The strong finish capped a year where Brown appeared in 64 games with Greensboro, hitting .270 with eight home runs, 35 RBIs and an .834 OPS. Brown hit .149 in the first half, but had a much better second half hitting .302 in July, .329 in August and .364 over 33 at-bats in September.
“Overall, I think it was a good year,” Brown said. “Just focusing on competing and really just going out there and giving my all each and every day. Staying on top of working out and staying healthy and just doing whatever I can to help the team win. That’s going to help anybody play better. It’s not so much focusing on yourself … but really just taking the focus off yourself by helping the team and cheering on your teammates.
“I think the main thing was competing, going out there and giving it my all each day.”
Brown said he made the most of the last week in Bowling Green, visiting with family and friends while also showing teammates the sights – and tastes – of the area.
“Bowling Green has got some good food,” Brown said. “I took a bunch of the teammates to a bunch of spots. It’s hard to beat some good Double Dogs, Mr. B’s – go to Great American Donut Shop. It was good to have them see the hometown.”
Finishing the season in Bowling Green did lead to a unique situation for Brown, who watched as the rest of his teammates boarded a bus to head home for the offseason.
“It’s bittersweet,” Brown said. “I think a lot of guys’ bodies are ready for some rest, but it’s weird. We have been around the same group of guys every single day since pretty much March and now everybody is going home. Just like that, I am here alone. All of my teammates are gone. Obviously, I still have a bunch of great friends in Bowling Green. I love being here, but it’s going to be weird having all my teammates gone at once.”
While the offseason has just begun, Brown is already looking ahead to 2024. He said he will spend this offseason working on a little bit of everything.
“There are things I can look at offensively and defensively,” Brown said. “Offensively, the game is going towards a lot more power and home runs. I think staying true to myself, but also maybe getting a little more strength and some pop behind the ball (is a focus). Defensively, continuing to make the routine plays and keep good arm strength.”