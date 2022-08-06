Luke Brown has plenty of memories of Bowling Green Ballpark growing up in the community.
He is making new memories at the park, playing with the Greensboro Grasshoppers. The Bowling Green High School standout is in his first full season with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, enjoying the chance to play professionally in his hometown during this week’s six-game series.
“Growing up, coming to this stadium, I never thought I was actually going to get to play professional baseball in Bowling Green,” Brown said. “I remember coming to games and trying to get foul balls and me and my buddies running around and enjoying the game of baseball.
“It’s a dream come true. It’s been a blast to actually play in front of my hometown.”
Brown said he played once or twice at Bowling Green Ballpark while playing for the Purples, adding it was a unique experience.
“I remember it being super fun, like getting super excited that we get to play on a professional baseball field,” Brown said. “It’s cool to be back here after having that experience in high school.”
After graduating from Bowling Green in 2017, Brown played a year at Western Kentucky and John A. Logan College before eventually arriving at Louisville and taking his game to the next level – hitting .320 in his final season with the Cardinals.
Brown was selected in the ninth round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Pirates, playing 17 games of rookie ball last year.
“I knew it was going to be the perfect spot for me to get better and have a chance to play in the (majors),” Brown said. “I get to play a game every day. I get to come to the field, hang out with a bunch of awesome dudes, run around, hit some baseballs – really it doesn’t get much better than that.”
He began 2022 with the Bradenton Marauders in the Florida State League with a very lofty goal – getting promoted to Greensboro during the season.
“I knew that the Greensboro team was going to be traveling to Bowling Green a couple of times at the end of the year,” Brown said. “My goal was to be here for those trips.”
That goal was realized in late June when Brown was promoted to the Grasshoppers.
“(When I got promoted), it was awesome," Brown said. "That’s really the first thing I thought of. I just called my family and told them I was going to get to play in front of them and see them soon.”
Brown was in the lineup for Tuesday’s opener, hitting leadoff. He lined out to center field on the first pitch of the game, admitting some nerves as he walked to the plate.
“I feel like once I got in the box I was able to clear my mind and just enjoy the moment,” Brown said.
Brown appeared in three of the first four games of the series, collecting two hits – including an RBI single in Tuesday’s opener – in nine at-bats. He said he’s really enjoying his return home.
“I’ve got to see the family and everybody and it’s been nice,” Brown said. “Obviously there is all the routine with having to prepare for the game, but it has been nice having so many people text me, call me, come up before and after the game. All the support from this community is unbelievable.”
Greensboro makes one more trip to Bowling Green this season – the final week of the regular season Sept. 6-11. Brown hopes to make that trip and continue his growth as a professional ballplayer as he continues his quest to climb the ranks and eventually play in the majors.
“I just want to keep growing in my mentality and get 1% better every day,” Brown said. “Do my very best every day. Continue to grow and learn and do my best to continue to work myself up to MLB.”