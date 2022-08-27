FRANKLIN – Rising from novelty to niche to national leader, Kentucky Downs begins its 31st race meet Thursday at the all-grass track 20 minutes south of Bowling Green.
The FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs runs Sept. 1, 3, 4, 8, 10, 11 and 14, the most dates since the track also ran seven in 2003. Post time for the first race will be 12:25 p.m. every day except a special 11:30 a.m. start on Sept. 10.
Horsemen and jockeys will compete for the most lucrative purses in America and among the highest in the world. Horseplayers will benefit from capacity 12-horse fields, low takeout and big betting pools – a combination that makes Kentucky Downs one of the best betting products in the country.
For horse and sports enthusiasts, as well as those seeking an outdoor entertainment option, Kentucky Downs’ slice-of-Americana atmosphere offers unique experiences from the free admission in front of the Mint Gaming Hall and tailgating at the top of the stretch to the ticketed open-air Finish Line Pavilion.
Reserved seating in the Finish Line Pavilion remains available for online purchase every day but Sept. 10, which is sold out. Tickets are sold in tables of eight or groups of four at kentuckydowns.com/ticketspice/tickets. New this year: Individual tickets will be sold both online and at the track on race day as inventory permits.
The jockeys and trainers competing at Kentucky Downs are a who’s who of horse racing, including seven Eclipse Award-winners, nine winners of Triple Crown races and 13 winners of Breeders’ Cup races.
“It’s gotten more and more popular every year – more people going, not just running,” said trainer Rusty Arnold, whose 26 career wins at Kentucky Downs rank fifth all-time. “I love the place. It’s just unique. I grew up in Kentucky. I like the atmosphere. It’s a little more relaxed; it’s not stuffy. I kind of compare it to tailgating before a football game.”
Horses this meet will compete for more than $18 million, including purse supplements for registered Kentucky-breds, played out over the sprawling, kidney-shaped 1 5/16-mile course. The record purses include maiden races going for $150,000, highest in the world.
“To a small guy who might only have one or two horses in training, that makes his year if he can win one of those races,” trainer Tommy Drury said. “I think people look forward to this meet anyway, just because it’s more of a laid-back atmosphere. It’s not uncommon to see people do some tailgating after the races.”
There will be 17 stakes races worth more than $10 million, including eight graded stakes. Three races will be worth $1 million: The Grade 2 Kentucky Turf Cup at 1 1/2 miles and Grade 2 FanDuel Turf Sprint at six furlongs, both on Sept. 10, and the Grade 3 WinStar Mint Million at a mile that headlines the Sept. 3 card.
The Turf Cup and Turf Sprint are Breeders’ Cup “Win and You’re In” Challenge Series races, with their winners receiving a fees-paid spot in the corresponding races in the Breeders’ Cup World Championships Nov. 5 at Keeneland in Lexington. NBC Sports will broadcast both races.
Three other stakes set for Sept. 10 will see their purse rise to $1 million if a Grade 1 winner competes in the race. They are the $750,000 Kentucky Downs Ladies Turf (G3) at a mile, $600,000 The Mint Ladies Sprint (G3) at 6 1/2 furlongs and $600,000 Franklin-Simpson (G2) for 3-year-olds at 6 1/2 furlongs.
Kentucky Downs this year is offering a Spanish-language broadcast and web content through DRF en Español.