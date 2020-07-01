Campbellsville's Savannah Gregory has been named the 2019-20 Mid-South Conference Female Character First award recipient, conference officials announced on Wednesday.
The honor is the first for Gregory and the fourth time since the award was created in 2014-15 that a Campbellsville student-athlete has earned the recognition.
Gregory, a 2016 Allen County-Scottsville graduate, is a rising senior on the Campbellsville women's basketball and women's track & field teams.
"I personally take the NAIA's five core character values and apply them to all areas of my life," Gregory said in a news release. "As an NAIA athlete, I am very familiar with the five core character values: integrity, responsibility, respect, sportsmanship, and servant leadership. I think that it is important that as a student-athlete we not only know these, but we live by them.
"I am honored that I am representing Campbellsville University. I could not ask for a better school or teams to be a part of. I pray that I daily live with these five core character values and that others see them throughout my life."
Gregory has been a Fellowship of Christian Athletes Huddle Leader each of the last four years while organizing the FCA event "Fields of Faith" on campus. She attended a mission trip to Belize with the Campbellsville athletics department in 2019 while working to help deliver meals in her home county of Allen County to school-age children during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Savannah lives out the five core character values on a daily basis," Campbellsville women's basketball coach Ginger Colvin said in a news release. "This is a conscious decision she makes as a result of her faith. Those characteristics are quite simply embedded in her. Savannah is a true servant leader, and a walking embodiment of the five core character values."
In addition to working with the FCA, Gregory works with her home church youth group, she is involved with Special Olympics and a member of the MSC Student Advisory Council.
"While Savannah has had great success on the basketball court and on the track, her greatest attribute that I have witnessed is her character," Campbellsville athletics director Jim Hardy said in a news release. "Her devotion and passion for competing while remaining true to her commitment to sportsmanship are evident in every aspect of her life."
The Scottsville native is a member of Campbellsville's 1,000-point club and a three-time all-conference selection by the conference coaches. She is a two-time recipient of the MSC Randy Vernon Defensive Player of the Year and a two-time NAIA All-American. She earned MSC Champions of Character honors as a freshman and sophomore and a member of the MSC Champions of Character team as a junior. Academically, Gregory has earned Academic All Mid-South Conference and NAIA Scholar-Athlete during her career.
"Savannah is an outstanding example of the Champions of Character message," MSC Commissioner Eric Ward said in a news release. "Her recent selection as the Mid-South Conference representative on the NAIA Association of Student-Athletes is further evidence of the respect and confidence that others have in her. I look forward to watching Savannah continue to grow and develop into an outstanding student-athlete and a great leader."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.