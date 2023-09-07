Verstappen

Jockey Declan Cannon guided Verstappen to victory in Keeneland's Grade 2 Elkhorn in April.

 KEENELAND

FRANKLIN — Jockey Declan Cannon and trainer Brendan Walsh got off to fast starts at the FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs and will try to keep that momentum going into Saturday’s historic card. That includes teaming with the 4-year-old gelding Verstappen in the $1.7 million FanDuel Kentucky Turf Cup.