NASHVILLE – Saturday morning’s announcement that Louisville quarterback Jawon Pass would miss that afternoon’s game due to a lower extremity injury should have come with no joy to Western Kentucky.
Backup Malik Cunningham led the Cardinals to a 20-17 victory over the Hilltoppers in last season’s meeting, rushing for 129 yards on 21 carries and adding another 88 yards on 10 completions.
On Saturday at Nissan Stadium, Cunningham set the tone in the first half to lead Louisville’s offense to a 38-21 win over WKU.
“It felt good to get back out there and actually be able to play a whole game, or try to play a whole game,” Cunningham said. “I made a couple of mistakes, but that’s something that we can work on.”
He finished with 46 yards on 16 carries and threw for 119 yards and two touchdowns, completing 8-of-13 passes.
Western Kentucky forced a three-and-out on Louisville’s first possession. On the Cardinals’ second – a 10-play, 58-yard drive that was capped off by a shovel pass from Cunningham to Tutu Atwell that resulted in a 9-yard score – the quarterback ran the ball five times for 17 yards and completed both passes he attempted.
It was just the start for an offense that put up 31 first-half points to take a 24-point lead into the break. Last year’s three-point win – in which 14 of its 20 points were scored in the fourth quarter – moved Louisville to 2-1, but the Cardinals closed the season with nine straight losses under Bobby Petrino. The Cardinals hold a 2-1 mark again after Saturday’s win, but this season’s early results come with optimism for a program that closed out 2018 with 20 combined points in its final two games.
Louisville has now put up 80 points in its two wins this season, following a 35-17 loss to then-No. 9 Notre Dame in the season opener. The Cardinals beat Eastern Kentucky last week.
Cunningham was held out the remainder of the game following a third-quarter play where his helmet came off. Satterfield said Cunningham was available following the play, but opted to go with Evan Conley for the rest of the game, which allowed his third quarterback to see action through the team’s first three games.
Conley threw a 62-yard touchdown pass to Atwell on his second play and finished with two completions for 86 yards.
Pass was ruled out earlier in the day after not practicing earlier in the week. He had completed 24-of-46 passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns in the first two games and rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns on 20 attempts.
Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said following the game the Cardinals want to put themselves in the best position to move the offense and win games moving forward, with whichever quarterback that may be.
“I think, looking at it now, I think it’s probably going to benefit our team because Malik got to start and play a lot of football today and then Evan gets to come in and play a lot of the second half,” Satterfield said. “We’ll need all of these guys, so we’ve played three quarterbacks now in three games, so we’re going to need these guys as we go throughout conference play coming up.”
Atwell finished with 141 yards and three touchdowns on four receptions. Javian Hawkins led Louisville’s rushing attack – which tallied 210 yards, including 138 in the first half – with 93 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.
Louisville opens ACC play at Florida State next week. Satterfield wants his offense to get off to another fast start in that game and clean up mistakes early in the second half as they try to get to 3-1 overall.
“Proud we’re 2-1. We’re sitting right here with two wins in a row,” Satterfield said. “Let’s go back and get ready for Florida State.”
