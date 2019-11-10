Carothers continuing success at Navy

Following along with a former player on Oct. 26, Kevin Wallace thought back five years, one month and 14 days earlier to a night at Rash Stadium in Owensboro.
Jamale Carothers, then a sophomore running back at Bowling Green High School, broke out for 336 yards and four touchdowns in the Purples' 42-34 win over the Red Devils.
On the fall Saturday less than two weeks ago, Wallace – the former Bowling Green head coach – believed he was watching Carothers' collegiate breakout.
Now a sophomore at the U.S. Naval Academy, Carothers carried the ball five times for 110 yards and two touchdowns, while adding a 31-yard touchdown reception. And that was just in the first quarter, when Wallace sent the tweet reminding his followers of the game in Owensboro where Carothers solidified his role in Bowling Green's offense for years to come.
While noting similarities, Carothers didn't draw any conclusions from his performance in the 41-38 victory over Tulane, in which he finished with 154 yards and three touchdowns to go along with the touchdown reception.
All he was concerned about was getting to 6-1.
"It was kind of similar. That Owensboro game was my first high school start and I broke the school record in rushing yards, so that was pretty cool for that to happen. Then this year, being my sophomore year in college, another breakout game like that happened," Carothers said in a phone interview with the Daily News. "I didn't really draw any comparison to it. I was just trying to do my job and help my team win the game."
They weren't numbers Carothers was putting up directly out of Bowling Green, or even at the start of this season. It came after a year at the Naval Academy Preparatory School, junior varsity action and a position change.
But he's gotten his chance.
And he's taking advantage of it.
Carothers played in 10 games his freshman season at Bowling Green, rushing 19 times for 111 yards and one touchdown. Jacob Yates, a sophomore, saw similar numbers for the 2013 Class 5A champion Purples.
In 2014, with Blue Tisdale and Blake Pillow gone, Yates and Carothers were looked upon entering the season to shoulder the load. Yates got the bulk of the carries in the Purples' 3-0 start, while Carothers was handed the ball only 11 times during the stretch.
But then came the Owensboro game.
"They were playing about equal time and, on a night when we went over to Owensboro, he just exploded. He had over 300 yards," Wallace, who is now the head coach at St. Xavier, said in a phone interview with The Daily News. "From that point forward, you realized how special he was."
The Purples lost only one other regular-season game that year – a 21-20 defeat to McCallie School (Tenn.) the next week. Blowout wins over Apollo and Hopkinsville in the first two rounds of the playoffs were followed by a 7-0 loss to Graves County in the third round. Carothers, who had 1,033 yards and 16 touchdowns on 132 carries and 233 yards and four touchdowns on 13 receptions that year, didn't lose another playoff game.
Bowling Green went 29-1 the next two years and claimed the second and third state championships of his high school career. He ended with a school-record 3,895 rushing yards and 232 points. It was a high school career capped off with a performance in a 70-22 championship-game win over Pulaski County where Carothers rushed for 128 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries and had 111 yards and one score on five receptions.
He left as Kentucky's Mr. Football, as well as the Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year and the BluegrassPreps.com Player of the Year.
"For a guy that's had three state championships, Mr. Football, Gatorade Player of the Year – all the accolades you could possibly have – you look under the word 'humble' in the dictionary and you should see his picture," Wallace said.
Army and Navy were the first schools to offer Carothers, but, according to his biography on the Navy football roster, he also received offers from Eastern Michigan and Austin Peay, where Bowling Green teammate Deangelo Wilson, who is currently second in FCS in total receiving yards this season, is playing.
"I think when he started visiting, he kind of made the decision early on it was going to be Army or Navy," Wallace said. "His senior year is when (Western Kentucky) coach (Jeff) Brohm left and I guess the opportunity to play at Western left with it because coach (Mike) Sanford's staff was not interested in him."
Carothers committed to Navy the summer before his senior year and attended the Naval Academy Prep School during the 2017-18 academic year after graduating from Bowling Green, learning about things like military life and time management, he says.
In the following offseason came a position change to fullback.
"It's just learning the offense from a different angle," Carothers said. " ... I knew some of the things they did, but it was just the process of learning and knowing what to do on every play."
The 5-foot-9, 203-pound sophomore continued to learn and practice, but wasn't playing varsity at the start of the year. He even played in a junior varsity game against Jireh Prep on Aug. 30, but the work he was putting in impressed the coaching staff.
During that time, Wallace remembers getting a call.
"It's kind of funny," he said, "I was on the phone with the coach who recruited him a couple weeks before he really started playing and we were talking about a young man we have here at St. X, and in the course of the conversation he just said, 'Jamale is going to get to play, coach. He's really coming up our depth chart.' "
Carothers was eventually added to the game plan against Air Force, he says. Navy won the Oct. 5 contest 34-25, and Carothers made his first impact the following week in a 45-17 win at Tulsa. He went 16 yards on his first of five carries and went 19 on his final, finding the end zone for the first time in college.
"Since that moment – it worked out well, so I've been seeing more carries and more time," Carothers said. "The coaches have put faith in me and I'm just trying to make good on that."
He finished with 51 yards in the game and added a 26-yard reception.
"Never said anything ... but his work kept speaking loudly to us. He'd break off a run in practice or do something with special teams and the more he did that, the more in our staff meetings we were like, 'Man, we've got to give this kid a shot and see what he can do,' " Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said on the Jim Rome Show on Nov. 4. "He got a couple of plays one game and he killed it and he continued to do better and better and he's been phenomenal."
He scored for the second time with a 58-yard run in the second quarter in Navy's next game – a 35-3 win over USF – finishing with 84 yards on nine attempts and followed it with his career-day versus Tulane which earned him American Athletic Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors.
"It was a great game plan by our coaches and great execution by our offensive linemen. I mean, on my first two touchdowns (against Tulane), I went untouched, so I just want to give credit to them where it's due," Carothers said. "It was a great experience and a great game to be a part of and I'm glad we got to pull out the win."
In Navy's most recent game – a 56-10 win at UConn on Nov. 1 – Carothers got his first start and finished with 65 yards on eight carries, including touchdown runs of 13, 23 and 6 yards to help the Midshipmen move to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in conference play.
"This guy was sixth-string. We have a JV team and he played against Jireh Prep to start the season, so that was his first game," Niumatalolo said on the Nov. 4 show. "He goes from playing a JV game against Jireh Prep to being the conference Player of the Week. I guess that just goes to show coaching's overrated. How did I not see that earlier?"
Carothers and Navy have their toughest test yet on Saturday, when the Midshipmen travel to South Bend, Ind., to face Notre Dame, the No. 16 team in the latest AP poll and No. 15 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings.
The Midshipmen were 24th when the CFP rankings came out last week and are the No. 21 team in the AP poll, which came out Sunday. After Notre Dame, Navy will host Southern Methodist and travel to Houston.
"We've just got to stay focused. We're not going to underestimate any opponent, we're going to take one opponent at a time and just focus on our goals as a team and play as hard as we can and do our job," Carothers said.
"Our team, we want to win the (Commander-in-Chief's Trophy), win the AAC and try to win a New Year's bowl, but we're going to take it one game at a time and see what happens."
Carothers is now third on the team with 355 rushing yards and has nine total touchdowns – the second-most on the team behind Malcolm Perry – in only five games.
Wallace began coaching at Bowling Green before Carothers was even born, so he's seen enough football to know a continued rise like the fullback has seen recently isn't guaranteed, with things like offensive line play and quarterback reads factored in.
"It's kind of why football is the greatest team sport. You're totally dependent upon everybody else. You could be the greatest running back alive and if you don't have an offensive line in front of you, you're not going to look very good," Wallace said. "If there's one human being that gets that, it's Jamale."
Carothers' understanding and humble demeanor is part of the reason why Wallace believes he saw so much success in high school at Bowling Green and is now seeing similar success at the collegiate level.
It's also why he believes the player he watched break out on Sept. 12, 2014, and again less than two weeks ago, will be a success long after football.
"I think that he's a special guy that will be a great success in life, whether that success is revolving around football or whatever else it is he does after his career is over with," Wallace said. "If he wants to be a dentist, he'll be the best dentist. If he wants to be a lawyer, he'll be the best lawyer. If he wants to be governor, I'll help run his campaign."
