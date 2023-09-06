Get Smokin

Get Smokin, inside with the light blue silks, finished a good second to Stitched in the Grade 2 Wise Dan Stakes at Ellis Park. Stitched went on to narrowly lose Kentucky Downs' $ 2 million Mint Millions.

 COADY PHOTOGRAPHY

FRANKLIN -- There is no need to study the past performances of the $1.7 million Turf Cup (G2) when it comes to Get Smokin. When the gates open for Saturday’s marquee race at the FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs, there is only one place where Get Smokin will be – or at least where his Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse expects the 6-year-old gelding to be.