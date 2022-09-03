CHOP CHOP - The Aristocrat Gaming Juvenile Fillies - 11th Running - 09-03-22 - R07 - KD - Finish 01.jpg

Chop Chop, with jockey Reylu Gutierrez aboard, runs to the wire to win $500,000 The Aristocrat Gaming Juvenile Fillies stakes race Saturday at Kentucky Downs in Franklin.

 COADY PHOTOGRAPHY

Chop Chop and Towhead battled through the soggy stretch of Saturday’s $500,000 Aristocrat Gaming Juvenile Fillies, with Chop Chop prevailing by a nose on the second day of the FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs in Franklin.

Tags

Recommended for you