Gabe Sibert's run-scoring single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning boosted the homestanding Clarksville WhirlyBirdz to a 2-1 win over the Bowling Green Pistons, helping the hosts sweep a doubleheader Saturday in Ohio Valley League summer collegiate baseball action.
Clarksville won the opener 11-5. Both games were limited to seven innings.
In the nightcap, the Pistons took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning on an RBI single by Jorey Anderson (Bethany College).
The WhirlyBirdz tied the game at 1-all in the fourth inning, setting up Sibert's walk-off winner later in the seventh.
Matthew Jenkinson (Cumberland University) took the loss for the Pistons, allowing a run off one hit while striking out one batter over 2/3s of an inning. Bowling Green starter Ryan Welch (Southwest Tennessee Community College) go a no-decision after pitching six strong innings, allowing one run off one hit. He struck out four.
In the opener, the Pistons had one big inning in the third with a four-run outburst. Singles by Thomas Barnhart (Texas A&M International) and Shannon Martin (Texas Southern) set up Edwin DeLaCruz (Arkansas Pine Bluff) for an RBI fielder's choice, then Kameron Byrd plated two more runs with a double.
Aiden Lenzan (Sewanee) took the loss for the Pistons, allowing nine runs off seven hits over three innings. He struck out two.
Bowling Green (5-14) has lost four straight. The Pistons visit the Muhlenberg County Stallions for a doubleheader Sunday.