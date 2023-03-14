It’s another March without the madness for Western Kentucky men’s basketball fans.
The Hilltoppers missed the NCAA Tournament for the 10th straight year with last week’s season ending loss in the Conference USA tournament quarterfinals.
Though the Tops won’t be dancing, there are adoptable options for WKU fans in this year’s NCAA field. There are more than a few teams still alive in postseason play that have real ties to WKU or southcentral Kentucky at large.
Perhaps there’s a bandwagon worth jumping onto for this latest version of the Big Dance.
Here’s a few options:
Northern Kentucky: This one is almost too obvious, isn’t it? The Norse are an in-state program for starters, with no real longstanding animosity between the NKU and WKU fan bases to prevent a potential temporary union.
Northern Kentucky is coached by Darrin Horn, a former WKU basketball standout who was a four-year letter winner, scored 1,115 career points and helped the Tops reach the postseason four straight straight seasons, including the NCAA Tournament three consecutive years (1993-95).
Horn came back to WKU for his first head coaching job and led the program back to the postseason three times in five seasons, including an NCAA Sweet 16 run in 2008 that included a thrilling win over No. 5 seed Drake (WKU was the No. 12 seed). Horn’s WKU teams won 111 games in five seasons.
Even better, NKU features a local player on the roster. Sophomore guard Isaiah Mason has seen limited time, appearing in 11 games this season, but the Bowling Green graduate could make his way onto the floor at some point.
The No. 16 seed Norse face top seed Houston on Thursday in a Midwest Regional first-round game.
Houston: Speaking of the Cougars, there’s a tie to WKU basketball. Former Hilltopper assistant Quannas White, part of Rick Stansbury’s first staff during the 2016-17 season and helped bring four-star small forward Josh Anderson to the program, has been on Kelvin Sampson’s staff since 2017.
Kansas State: Speaking of former Hilltopper greats, Anthony Winchester is part of the coaching staff at Kansas State as the director of video operations. A WKU Athletics Hall of Famer, Winchester scored 1,732 points in his four-year career (2002-06) for the Hilltoppers, while leading the team in scoring as a junior (18.2 ppg) in 2004-05 and senior (18.6 ppg) in 2005-06. Winchester also got his start in college coaching at WKU as a graduate intern and later served as director of operations (2009-10).
The third-seeded Wildcats face No. 14 seed Montana State in a an East Regional first-round game Friday.
Maryland: Speaking of former WKU players, Maryland head coach Kevin Willard has the Terrapins back in the NCAA field as a No. 8 seed. Willard, son of former Hilltopper head coach Ralph Willard, prepped at Bowling Green High where he was a second-team all-state pick, and started his college career playing for his dad at WKU. Ralph Willard took the head coaching job at Pittsburgh following his son’s freshman season at WKU, and Kevin Willard finished out his playing career with the Panthers.
The Terps take on No. 9 seed West Virginia in a South Regional first-round game Thursday.
Marquette: Neill Berry is another coach who got his start in the profession at WKU. First joining Darrin Horn’s staff as an intern for the 2005-06 season, Berry worked up to a full-time assistant spot by 2007. He left WKU and joined Horn at South Carolina following the 2008 Sweet 16 run. Now Berry serves as assistant coach under Shaka Smart at Marquette.
The second-seeded Golden Eagles face No. 15 seed Vermont in an East Regional first-round game Friday.
Mississippi State: There is a Stansbury in the NCAA tournament, though probably not the one WKU fans wished would be part of the postseason. Senior guard Isaac Stansbury, son of the former WKU head coach, played his high school ball at Greenwood before walking with the Bulldogs. Stansbury has played sparingly, but another player with ties to WKU has become a star at Mississippi State. Redshirt senior power forward Tolu Smith, who played in 34 games a s raw freshman at WKU (3.3 points, 2.6 rebounds per game) before transferring out following the 2018-19 season, has blossomed in Starkville, Miss. A first-team All-SEC selection this season, Smith averaged 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
The Bulldogs were set to face Pittsburgh in a First Four game Tuesday night, with the winner earning a No. 11 seed to face No. 6 Iowa State in a Midwest Regional first-round game.
Iowa: The Hawkeyes have their own WKU connection on the coaching staff. Al Seibert, who serves as chief of staff for head coach Fran McCaffery, worked as an assistant coach at WKU from 1994-98, helping the 1995 team reach the second round of the NCAA tournament. Seibert, along with Ron Brown, also served an an interim co-head coach following Matt Kilcullen’s dismissal midway through the 1997-98 season.
The eighth-seeded Hawkeyes take on No. 9 Auburn in a Midwest Region first-round game Thursday.{&end}