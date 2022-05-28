Hunters often dread the summer months, as these are the days when hunting seasons are closed. Fortunately, there’s still plenty to be done. Even better, these things are fun, and some can even improve your chances of success in the deer woods this fall and winter.
1. Trail Camera Scouting
Most hunters should start running trail cameras during the summer to take a pre-season inventory of what the area has to offer. Sure, some of those deer will be gone come opening day, but according to research, about half will likely stay there throughout the rut. You might even get a shot at bucks before they transition to fall ranges. And let’s face it, flipping through photos of big whitetails is fun.
2. Glassing from Afar
While trail cameras are great, they aren’t the only means of scouting. Glassing feeding destinations from afar is another fun activity. It’s also extremely effective for patterning deer for an early-season hunt once opening day arrives.
3. Studying Old Trail Camera Photos
Those who have an opportunity to hunt deer for several consecutive seasons should understand the value of studying past trail camera photos. These are very valuable in that deer oftentimes exhibit similar patterns year after year. So, when it happens, you can basically predict the future.
4. Hanging Treestands
Many hunters wait until the season, or right before season, to hang their treestands. That’s better than nothing, but it’s better to get that work done much sooner. This allows more time for deer to get over the human intrusion.
5. Brushing Ground Blinds
The same holds true for ground blinds, which are even more intrusive to deer than treestands. Brushing them in well in advance of a hunt provides additional time for deer to get used to these.
6. Cutting Shooting Lanes
Like other jobs, cutting shooting lanes is better done long before the hunt begins. That said, doing this pre-season job with the leaves on can make it easier to remove too much.
7. Creating Entry Routes
A ground blind or treestand location is only as good as its entry route. A spot isn’t any good if you can’t get to it without bumping deer, especially the target deer you’re after.
8. Fixing Exit Routes
Exit routes are just as important as entry routes. If you can’t exit the hunting location without spooking deer – whether directly or indirectly with scent left behind – that spot will only be good for one or two hunts. Stand burnout is a product of not only overhunting a spot, but also the spot itself and the quality of its entry and exit routes.
9. Practice Aplenty
Now is the time to hone your skills with your weapon(s) of choice. Bow, gun, whatever it is, spend time during the off season getting better at using it.
10. 3D Archery Tournaments
Think you’re a good shot with a bow? Start shooting 3D tournaments during the spring and summer. Even if you aren’t good, it’s still good fun.
Bonus: Fishing and Camping
Aside from hunting-related pre-season tasks, hunters can enjoy a trip or two to the water. Most hunters also love to fish, and it’s a great way to change things up and keep your outdoor palate fresh.
Similarly, camping can do the same. It’s a surefire way to enjoy nature and re-center before hunting seasons kick off. It’s also a great pairing with hunting itself, especially when hunting on public lands away from home.
All in all, summer is misconceived as a time without things to do. It’s quite the contrary. There is much to accomplish in the weeks and months ahead.