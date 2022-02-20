I like to be good. You like to be good. Everybody likes to be good. But just like learning how to ride a bike – it takes understanding a few simple components to get the results you want. I could go on for days talking about proper mechanics when shooting your bow. Instead, here you will find 10 very informative tidbits of information that will make you a much more accurate and consistent archer.
1. Have a Consistent Anchor Point
Having a consistent anchor point is paramount if you want your arrows to fly true. The last thing you want is to draw back and anchor at different points from shot to shot. Make a conscious effort to anchor in the same spot each time you draw your bow.
I have five points of reference when I draw back and anchor. I use a kisser button. When I draw back it comes to rest at the corner of my mouth. My nose touches the string just above the kisser button. The fletching on the arrow rests between my bottom lip and chin. The big knuckle of my pointer finger touches my ear lobe. And my outstretched thumb runs along my jawbone. This exact method may not work for everyone. But the process will. Once you draw back and anchor in a mechanically sound way, make note of different reference points that you can use each time you draw. You will shoot tighter groups on a more consistent basis if you do.
2. Keep Draw Weight Down
Everybody and their brother wants to shoot 80-pound elk bows. Why? It isn’t necessary. Sure, if you look like the guys on the movie 300 and can whip a Brahma bull – go for it. More power to you. But if you can’t comfortably pull a certain weight, do your arm a favor and don’t pull it.
Fifty to 60 pounds of draw weight is plenty for most big-game animals. If you are hunting elk, moose and the biggest of big game it will be better to have more weight. But for deer, antelope and other similarly sized animals, it isn’t necessary. Whether you are hunting, or just shooting, a smooth draw is a must. Too much weight will only cause excessive motion and decreased accuracy.
3. Monitor the Peep Sight
This is a problem with a simple solution. But it can cause havoc and frustration if you don’t have it just right. Make sure the peep sight is in the right location to begin with. Too high or low on the string will interrupt the flow of your shot. It’s in the wrong spot if you have to move your head to see through your peep after you’ve anchored. Your peep should work in unison with your anchor point.
Once you have it in the right spot, it’s time to tie it down tight. Do whatever is necessary to keep the peep sight from sliding up and down the string. Even the slightest shift can throw off your shot.
4. Shoot the Right Arrows
It is very important to shoot the right arrows. Most arrow manufacturers’ websites have selection charts available. It will ask you a series of questions about your bow and then recommend the best shaft for you. Follow this advice. It will make for a better working system. Something else to consider is why you are shooting. Whether it is hunting, competition or just to be out in the backyard, have the right arrow for the job.
5. Use Forgiving Releases
Releases have come a long way in the last few years. In the past, about the only option was a hard shaft running from the wrist strap to the release. Now we have better options. Numerous companies sell releases with nylon straps connecting the release and wrist strap. This style is much more forgiving and will allow shooters to get away with a little more error.
6. Control Breathing
Breathing is a huge part of archery. You have to control breathing in order to make an accurate shot. I take slightly-deeper-than-normal breaths before releasing the arrow. This allows for relaxation of the mind and muscles. More control over breathing will lead to more accurate shot process.
7. Shoot Longer Distances
It is good to push yourself. It makes you better. Let’s say you are comfortable shooting a target out to 30 or 40 yards. Now, back up and shoot at 50 and 60 to lengthen your range. That doesn’t mean you have to shoot an animal at those distances. But shooting longer distances on the practice range will make you a better archer. For one, the more you practice at longer distances, the better you will be shooting at them. Secondly, it will make it seem much closer and easier when shooting at distances you are more comfortable with.
8. Follow Through Correctly
The follow through is just as important as the rest of the shot process. The first step in correctly following through is to keep an open grip. Don’t clench the bow in your hand. Keep your fingers open and relaxed. Allow the pressure from the draw weight to seat it firmly in your palm. Use a wrist strap if you aren’t comfortable keeping your fingers open.
Once you release the arrow, it is important to keep your arm steady. Don’t drop the bow downward as soon as you shoot. Dropping the bow will drag your shot and cause you to miss your target. Keep your arm outstretched and allow the bow to slightly tip forward instead. Then drop your bow once the arrow has reached its destination.
9. Paper Tune Your Bow
Paper tuning is a great way to see how well your entire rig is functioning. Try this effective remedy if you notice your arrows not flying as well as they should. You may need to make a few adjustments if arrows aren’t flying straight. Paper tuning your bow will tell you exactly what adjustments you need to make.
10. Practice Practicing
Practice practicing might sound redundant. But it has meaning. Make sure you are putting in time at the range. Make sure you are mechanically sound in your stance, draw, anchor, shot and follow through. Shoot enough that you allow yourself to get better. But don’t shoot so much that you burn yourself out.
It is also important to know your limits. Don’t shoot longer than your endurance will allow. Quit for the day once you start getting fatigued. Shooting while tired or sore will only create bad habits. It won’t improve good ones. Bad mechanics develop when you are too tired or weak to execute good ones. Keep that in mind while at the practice range this summer.
Archery is fun. And today it is one of America’s fastest growing sports. Practice shooting with your choice of bow this year. Master your craft and share it with others. Archery and bowhunting is to be appreciated and respected. The more we understand it, the more we can help others. Have fun shooting at the range this off-season.