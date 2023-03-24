Fishing in Neighborhoods (FINs) lakes

A young man holds a nice channel catfish caught from Upper Sportsman’s Lake in Frankfort last spring. Upper Sportsman’s Lake is one of 45 lakes across Kentucky enrolled in the Fishing in Neighborhoods (FINs) program. Through generous stockings of fish, these lakes provide an excellent place for a beginner to learn to catch rainbow trout, bluegill, channel catfish and largemouth bass.

 KENTUCKY AFIELD

Getting started in fishing can be intimidating for the uninitiated. Finding a place to fish, then learning how to do it can be a bit scary for a newbie. Then there’s learning the terminology and the cost of equipment.

– Author Lee McClellan is a nationally award-winning associate editor for Kentucky Afield magazine, the official publication of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. He is a life-long hunter and angler, with a passion for smallmouth bass fishing.