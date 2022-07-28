Make no mistake – Ben Webb is a ringer in horseshoes.
The Brownsville resident went up against the best of the best last week in the 2022 National Horseshoe Pitchers Association's World Horseshoe Pitching Championships in West Monroe, La.
And while didn't come home with the championship, he still can count himself among the game's top players after placing seventh overall in the men's open division for his best finish ever in the NHPA's top level. Webb actually finished tied for sixth with Gary Bearpaw of Oklahoma but lost a tiebreaker on ringer percentage.
"Yeah, you always go in thinking you can win," Webb said. "I started the tournament going 8-0, then lost the last two games of the second day and that kind of took the wind out of me. I was in all the games the last day, I was just a few ringers shy. Didn't hardly have the energy left to close, I guess."
Webb finished the tournament with an 8-7 record in the championship round, played over three days following a grueling three days of preliminaries required just to reach the top 16 and play for the championship.
"There's a lot of tough competitors in there," Webb said.
The toughest of the lot was once again Alan Francis of Defiance, Ohio, who rolled to a 15-0 record in head-to-head play in the championship round. It marked the 27th career world championship for Francis.
Webb got his shot against the reigning world champion Francis in the 10th round of play and dropped a 42-7 decision (the first player to reach 40 points wins).
"He's got unparalleled focus," Webb said of Francis. "He doesn't even know what the score is when you're playing a game with him."
Webb, who entered the tournament ranked No. 3 nationally, admitted he wore down a bit as the tournament went on. Also the NHPA's junior director, Webb first had to oversee the Junior World Championships before playing in the World Championships and ended up spending 11 days in Louisiana.
Webb has competed in seven world championships in all, with the first four coming in the Junior Boys Division – his best finish then was runner-up in 2015.
"You're always looking at ways to get better – do you throw them a little higher, throw them a little lower, throw them harder or shorter," Webb said. "Most of it's just mental at this point. Most of the time now, at the World (Championships) the average is 68%. I'll average anywhere from 65% to 85%. It's just a matter of focus – when you break the 60% barrier, I think anything beyond that has more to do with mentality."
Last week's competition in West Monroe was his third in the men's open division, having previously finished 13th in 2018 and not making it out of the preliminaries in 2019. He's already gearing up for the state tournament in Richmond set for Labor Day weekend, with an eye on returning to next year's World Championships in Lansing, Mich.
First though, Webb is enjoying a short break.
"I threw 1,400 horseshoes in six days," Webb said. "I played in our league Tuesday night. I'm more mentally burnt out than anything. That's kind of like our big event. Once it's over, you're kind of burnt out."
Since taking up the sport as a 9-year-old, Webb has been a regular on the local, regional and national circuits. He still considers Chalybeate Park in Smiths Grove as his home horseshoe court and helps run the Edmonson County Horseshoe Pitching Summer League.
Webb is eager to recruit new players to the league at Chalybeate. Players can sign up for the entire season for just $5 and free for players ages 18 and younger, with the next league night set for Thursday at 6 p.m. The rest of the season will alternate between Tuesdays and Thursdays.
For more information on the Edmonson County Horseshoe Pitching Summer League, call Ben Webb at 270-597-7459 or A.B. Webb at 270-597-6623.