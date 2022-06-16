Allen County-Scottsville graduate and Middle Tennessee golfer Owen Stamper had a strong showing in one of the state’s premier tournaments.
Stamper was part of a two-hole playoff eventually won by Matthew Troutman of Louisville on Thursday in the 108th Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Kentucky Amateur Championship at Indian Hills Country Club in Bowling Green.
Troutman, the 2021 KHSAA Boys’ State Golf champion, claimed the title Thursday after a four-way playoff with Stamper, Evan Davis of Lexington and Jay Kirchdorfer of Louisville.
The four finished even atop the leaderboard with 8-under 205s in the 54-hole event, before Troutman edged the other three in the playoff. Stamper started the final round as the leader at 10-under after firing 7-under in the second round, but four bogeys on the day helped the pack to catch up.
Stamper birdied his final hole to join the other three in the playoff and finish the round 2-over.
Kirchdorfer fired a 3-under 68 Thursday, while Troutman finished the final round 2-under and Davis 1-under.
South Warren graduate C.M. Mixon tied for 18th after finishing three rounds even.
Joining Mixon among locals to make the cut were Warren Central golf coach Joe Hood, who tied for 24th at 2-over; Chase Landrum of Glasgow and Ben Wheeler of Bowling Green, who tied for 26th at 3-over; Aaron Pha and Nate Johnson of Bowling Green, who tied for 41st at 5-over; Chan Metts of Bowling Green – WKU’s men’s golf coach – who tied for 55th at 8-over; Kyle Shirley of Bowling Green, who tied for 65th at 10-over; and Reed Richey of Bowling Green, who tied for 72nd at 11-over.
– Follow sports reporter Jared MacDonald on Twitter @JMacDonaldSport or visit bgdailynews.com.