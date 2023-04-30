Alvaton’s Jacob Lang fired a 4-under par 68 to win the boys’ 15-18 age division by two strokes in Saturday’s Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series event held at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Russellville.
Bowling Green’s Layton Richey (fourth, 71), Glasgow’s Jase Cook (sixth, 77) and Tate Pace (ninth, 82), Bowling Green’s Jake Russell (10th, 83), Scottsville’s Peyton West (11th, 89) and Blayne Moore (12th, 96) and Bowling Green’s Keegan Unick (13th, 100) also competed in the boys’ 15-18 division.
Bowling Green’s Sydney McClanahan shot a 1-over 73 to pick up a six-stroke victory in the girls’ 15-18 division.
Russellville’s Abby-Grace Forbes (83) was third, Bowling Green’s Caroline Childers (86) took fourth, Bowling Green’s Stella Forney (88) was sixth, Auburn’s Emma Fitzgerald (89) was seventh and Scottsville’s Lucy Zalla (94) took eighth in the girls’ 15-18 field.
Bowling Green’s Eli Wade carded a 7-over 79 to win the boys’ 12-14 division by one stroke. Glasgow’s Micah Page (third, 83) and Ezra Page (fifth, 88), and Russellville’s Davis Switzer (seventh, 94) also competed in the division.
Bowling Green’s Elsie Espinola won the girls’ 14 and under division by eight strokes after shooting a 10-over 82. Scottsville’s Ella Anderson tied for second with a 90, while Bowling Green’s Sydney Hill (117) was fourth and Riley Miller (128) took fifth.
Adrian Bewley of Bowling Green won the boys’ 11-12 (9-hole) division) by 14 strokes with a 2-over 38. Scottsville’s Lincoln Zalla (52) tied for second.
In the girls’ 13-18 (9-hole) division, Bowling Green’s Darby Meredith was third with a 65.{&end}