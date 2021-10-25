Several area golf standouts were part of the winning team in the J.B. Holmes Ryder Cup over the weekend.
Glasgow's Nina McMurtrey, Greenwood's Emma Harmon and South Warren's Sydney McClanahan and Ainslee Cruce were part of the 12-member Holmes Team, captained by J.B. Holmes' father, Maurice Holmes, to win the event at Danville's Old Bridge Golf Club.
Team Holmes and Team JB ended the fourball session tied at 4.5 points each. The girls on Team Holmes won the first three matches. Harmon and McMurtrey won their match against Ellie Roof and Ella Scherer 2-up. Cruce and McClanahan matched the 2-up win over Channing Hagen and Kylah Lunsford. The boys' teams in the later times battled back in the remaining matches and split the total points 4.5 each.
Team Holmes took the lead heading into Sunday's singles matches by winning the foursome (alternate shot) session 6-3. All remaining matches were wins by Team Holmes taking the 10.5 to 7.5 lead.
The final day's singles matches determined the final result as Team Holmes extended its lead over Team JB by winning the singles 11-7. The pairings and results for the singles matches are listed below.
TEAM JB vs. TEAM HOLMES (In this order for each match listing):
McKenzie Trautman (2&1) vs. Ainslee Cruce
Breanna Trautman vs. Sydney McClanahan (2&1)
Ella Scherer vs. Emma Harmon (6&4)
Kylah Lunsford vs. Nina McMurtrey (2-up)
It was the first appearance in the event for both South Warren golfers, while it was McMurtrey's second and Harmon's third. It was Harmon's third victory in the event.