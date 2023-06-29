Auburn’s Emma Fitzgerald tallied a four-stroke victory in the girls’ 16-18 age division in Wednesday’s GO Junior Golf Series event at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Russellville.
Fitzgerald fired a 13-over par 85 to win her division. Bowling Green’s Jenna Reneau (100) was third.
Bowling Green’s Johnny Brown won the boys’ 13-15 division by nine strokes with a 13-over 85. Bowling Green’s Turner Allen (120) took fourth in the division.
In the girls’ 11-12 (9-hole) division, Bowling Green’s Ellie Morgan carded a 42 to win by three strokes.
Bowling Green’s Miles Deaton tied for second in the boys’ 16-18 division after shooting a five-over 77, three shots behind winner Kolby Crook of Madisonville. Russellville’s Karson Rodgers was fourth with a 78 and Morgantown’s Jonah Swift was fifth with a 79. Bowling Green’s Ryan Loiars tied for seventh with an 81, and Bowling Green’s Logan Ballard was ninth with an 83.
Riley Miller of Bowling Green took third in the girls’ 13-15 division with a 111.
Bowling Green’s Carver Perry tied for sixth in the boys’ 9-10 (3-hole) division with a 31.
Bluegrass College Showcase
Bowling Green’s Elsie Espinola tallied a third-place finish in the girls’ 14 and under division after Day 1 of the two-day Bluegrass Golf Tour College Showcase on Wednesday at the University Club of Kentucky Wildcat Course and Big Blue Course in Lexington.
Espinola carded a 10-over 82, five shots off the lead.
Glasgow’s Jase Cook tied for fourth in the boys’ 15-18 division with a 6-over 77, two shots back of the lead. Glasgow’s Tate Pace tied for 14th with an 81.
BGT Junior Series
Glasgow’s Asher Hughes notched a second-place finish in the boys’ 11-12 (9-hole) division of Tuesday’s Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series event at Weissinger Hills Golf Course in Shelbyville.
Hughes carded a 13-over 49 to finish as runner-up in his division, one shot back of the lead.{&end}