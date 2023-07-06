YOUTH GOLF Auburn's Fitzgerald takes runner-up honors at GO Junior event Daily News Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Jul 6, 2023 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Auburn's Emma Fitzgerald tied for runner-up honors in the girls' 16-18 age division in a GO Junior Golf Series tournament held Thursday at Panther Creek Golf Course in Owensboro.Fitzgerald carded a 24-over par 94 to tie with Custer's Maggie Blair for second, one shot back of Owensboro's Hannah Robbins.In the girls' 9-10 (6-hole) division, Bowling Green's Macauley McElroy was second with a 39, eight shots back. Bowling Green's Johnny Brown took third in the boys' 13-15 division with an 11-over 81, five shots off the lead.Bowling Green's Carver Perry fired a 35 to finish eighth in the boys' 9-10 (6-hole) division. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Go Junior Golf Series Panther Creek Golf Course Emma Fitzgerald Macauley Mcelroy Sports Golf Games And Toys Weapons Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Nations Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you