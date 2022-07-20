Sydney McClanahan enjoyed a nice break from the golf course this summer.
The rising sophomore at South Warren took about three weeks off after playing plenty of tournament golf in the early summer. She was back at it Wednesday for the Girls' City Junior Championship at Paul Walker Golf Course, and McClanahan didn't miss a beat.
After carding an even-par 37 on the front nine, McClanahan finished up with a 41 to post a 4-over par 78 and claim a seven-stroke victory in the tournament. Bowling Green's Macy Meisel was the runner-up after firing rounds of 43 and 42 to finish at 11-over 85.
"Yeah, I had a good three-week break, and it was really good to have a little break from golf," McClanahan said. "It was nice, I got to see some of my friends and teammates. Then I came back and I'm doing really good."
McClanahan picked the right course to end her brief hiatus – Paul Walker is the place she first started swinging a club as a fourth grader.
"I learned golf on this course," said McClanahan, who hadn't played at Paul Walker since her runner-up finish in last year's Girls' City Junior Championship. "It was nice to see it again."
McClanahan was happy to put up a solid score, and credited a strong short game that overcame a few subpar tee shots.
"My driver was not that good today," McClanahan said. "I made a lot of putts, so that really helped. But your driver isn't all of golf. My irons, and punching out, and chipping and putting was all going really good today."
South Warren girls' golf coach Eric Holeman said McClanahan's golf break has been a positive.
"To take a three-week hiatus and then come out here and shoot something like that, I'm very impressed," Holeman said. "She's played a lot of golf this summer. She's played all over – the Bluegrass (Golf Tour), the Hurricane Tour, the Sneds Tour out of Tennessee – that girl loves to play golf and she plays it everywhere."
As far as Wednesday's strong outing, Holeman thought it came down to something simpler than chip shots and putts for McClanahan.
"I think she's back to having fun," Holeman said. "Sometimes she takes golf a little too serious. We've got a young team this year and our motto is 'Enjoy the Walk.' So we're focusing on having fun first. I've always told them, 'If you have fun first, the rest will come to you.'"
While McClanahan had a few issues with her driver, Meisel said she had to overcome an off-day with her putter. No stranger to the Paul Walker course, Meisel said it usually plays slower with thick fairways and "super thick" greens. But not on Wednesday – the course was mowed shortly before the tournament.
"I didn't play my best, but I'm happy I got top-five," Meisel said. "That was really important to me. It being my senior year, I really wanted to get up there and get one of the top spots."
Meisel was also happy to share the top-five spotlight with a pair of teammates. Bowling Green's Hallie Jo Simpson finished third with an 86 – winning a scorecard playoff against fourth-place finisher Ainslee Cruce of South Warren – and the Lady Purples' Jenna Harston was fifth with a 92. The high school season starts Friday with at tournament at Kenny Perry's Country Creek Golf Course in Franklin.
"I'm so happy that there's some Purples in the top five," Meisel said. "I think it's our year."
Rounding out the top 10 were Caroline Childers (94), Stella Forney (99), Maddie Green (100), Amy Tomblinson (100) and Emily Franklin (106).
In the 9-hole tournament, Riley Miller fired a 55 for a one-stroke win over runner-up Camryn Gathright.