The Warren County South 11- and 12-year-old All-Stars were set to head out Friday to play in the Little League Great Lakes Regional in Whitestown, Ind.
The team, which won the state championship last month at Ephram White Park, can always count on a sizable contingent of fans – moms and dads, grandparents, friends and family ... even little brothers.
In WC South's case, that's a sizable group with a unique distinction. Four of the All-Stars heading to play in the Great Lakes Regional's opening game Sunday against Hamilton (Ohio) West Side can count on siblings who are state champions in their own right to cheer them on to a potential spot in the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa.
That's because before WC South All-Stars Joseph Fentress, Ryley Oller, Lukas Peterson and Sonny Price claimed their spot in the Great Lakes Regional by beating Owensboro Southern 13-3 in the state championship July 21, the WC South 8- to 10-year-old All-Stars featuring Thomas Fentress, Gavin Oller, Logan Peterson and Charlie Price locked up their own state championship with a 5-1 win over Lexington Eastern.
The WC South 8-10s played first, allowing the older siblings to watch a couple innings of their brothers, then the roles reversed as the younger brothers cheered on their siblings in the championship.
"We heard the cheering and then the fans came over and were happy and stuff," Lukas Peterson said of the WC South 8-10 championship team. "It was a good experience, a once-in-a-lifetime thing.
"... It was inspiring. We knew they'd won so we had to win, too."
Joseph Fentress agreed that the younger WC South team's win gave a boost to his squad.
"He gets the same experience that we did when we were 10, so it makes you feel good," Joseph Fentress said of his younger brother, Thomas. "We get to move on to go to regionals and have a chance to go to the Little League World Series."
WC South 11-12 manager Cary Page can relate. Although he doesn't have a son on the 8-10 squad, Page is coaching his son, Camden, on the 11-12 squad. Seeing Camden have success, Cary Page knows those parents with players on each team are thrilled with this season.
"Being able to have two kids succeed and win state championships, it's an awesome thing," Page said. "You try to give everything to your kids that you possibly can to set them up for success and then when they can go out there and do it with their teammates and you see the enjoyment they get and the fun that they're having, there's nothing like it."
ON TO INDIANA
The WC South All-Stars open the Great Lakes Regional in Game 1 against perennial power Hamilton (Ohio) West Side, a five-time regional winner that last made the LLWS in 2010. Game time is 9 a.m. CDT Sunday.
"It's an exciting time," Cary Page said. "We've never been here before as our group. We've been to a state championship game as 10s and won that. We went through this year's tournament pretty soundly, but this is brand-new territory getting to play on ESPN and getting to have as much attention as we've gotten."
Cary Page said his team is confident and showed well in a tune-up game against the Tennessee state champions last week.
"I think our game travels," Page said. "We hit the ball really well, we play good defense and our pitchers throw strikes. If you can do that, you're going to put yourselves in a position to win every time."
The WC South All-Stars – Justin Capps, Mason Cosby, Dylan Fair, Joseph Fentress, Dylan Marr, Ryley Oller, Zac Owsley, Camden Page, Lukas Peterson, Sonny Price, Bryant Rogers, Noah Rowland, James Yarbrough and Ethan York – have piled up runs against opposition this season and aim to continue that trend in Indiana.
"I'm very excited," Lukas Peterson said. "I'm ready to go make memories and win games."
One player the WC South All-Stars have had to do without through much of the season is Sonny Price, who was the team's starting first baseman and a pitcher before his season was ended by a knee injury suffered in the spring. Price has stayed with his teammates throughout the run and will continue to be there.
"I like watching our team play," Price said. "I think we've got a chance as long as we do what we do. I wish I was out there."
Cary Page said keeping his team on track is more about dialing down the enthusiam – at times – than trying to boost morale.
"You want them to be able to enjoy what they've earned," Page said. "But at the same time, we still have a job to do. We've got a focus that we need to have to do our job. The kids, they're ready to go. They're super excited – this group never has a loss for energy and for excitement about what they're getting ready to do. You don't really have to coach that for them. You actually have to tamp them down and tell them to slow down a little bit instead of having to pump them up because they're ready to play all the time."
HELPING HANDS
The seed for WC South's run to the Great Lakes Regional was planted two years ago in Prestonsburg, when the core of the team won the 8-10 state championship with an 11-1, four-inning victory over Ashland.
Before the dust had even cleared, the WC South players hustled over to the 11-12 state championship game to bolster the crowd cheering for Bowling Green East.
BG East went on to beat Lexington Eastern 8-3, earning a spot in the Great Lakes Regional and ultimately reaching the LLWS for the third time (other trips came in 2015-16).
"We wanted to be like them," WC South catcher Ryley Oller said. "A lot of us knew them and they made it far. We wanted to do the same thing."
"Ever since we won our 10-year-old state championship, we've all be working really hard," Joseph Fentress added. "We played up when we were in 11 and 12U to get more experience and get better, but right after we won the 10-year-old we were automatically thinking about getting to the Little League World Series."
Cary Page said that mutual support WC South showed BG East works both ways. This week in practice, former BG East All-Star Jameson Napper pitched to the WC South squad and others associated with the rival league – including former players Whitt Glosick and Sol Guyer, plus coach Matt Idlett – have pitched in to help the team prepare for the regionals.
Cary Page also appreciates BG East's legacy of winning the Great Lakes Regional, giving his squad a template to its own success.
"It's awesome," Page said. "It's something that they were able to see that can really happen. A lot of times, you talk about goals and you talk about something you really want and it's kind of a pipe dream. But they were able to actually see people they know, friends that they have be on television and get to go. So when they were 10 years old, they just thought to themselves that this is real, we can do this. If we really start working, we can make this happen."
2021 Little League Great Lakes Regional
Aug. 8-15
Whitestown, Ind.
All times CDT
Sunday
Game 1: Warren County South vs. Hamilton (Ohio) West Side, 9 a.m. (ESPN+)
Game 2: Elmbrook (Wis.) National vs. Taylor (Mich.) North, noon (ESPN+)
Monday
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Hinsdale (Ill.), 9 a.m. (ESPN+)
Game 4: Game 2 winner vs. Brownsburg (Ind.), noon (ESPN+)
Tuesday
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 9 a.m. (ESPN+)
Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)
Wednesday
Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)
Thursday
Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Aug. 12
Game 9: Game 8 loser vs. Game 7 winner, 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, Aug. 13
Game 10: Championship, Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 3 p.m. (ESPN)