The Bowling Green East 11-year-old all-stars unleashed its full arsenal in Wednesday's Little League District 1 Tournament championship against Owensboro Southern at Ephram White Park.
BG East got great pitching, dazzling defensive plays and some timely hitting from throughout the lineup – and needed every bit of that to pull out a hard-fought 7-5 victory that went eight innings, two past the regulation six.
The victory didn't carry the weight of a normal district championship, when only the winner would advance to the state tournament. Since District 1 is hosting all three Little League state tournaments starting July 16 back at Ephram White Park, both teams that played in Thursday's three championship games – the 9-10s and 11-12s were also in action – move on to state play, and will enter pool play without seeding.
Still, there was a championship banner to be won and momentum to build heading into states.
"It's nice to have the momentum," BG East manager Brad Thorpe said. "Bowling Green East, we're everybody's Super Bowl. It's a sweet thing. A lot of these kids weren't all-stars last year and now they get to experience this. These kids have put in a lot of hard work the last couple months and they deserve this. They deserve it."
Thursday's game quickly settled into a pitcher's duel between BG East left-hander Jaylin White and Owensboro Southern righty Reese Hinton.
After four scoreless innings, BG East finally broke through in the top of the fifth. Lincoln Thorpe led off by reaching on an error, and two outs later came home on Jett Reynolds' RBI double. Ja'Courie Woodard followed with an RBI single to put his team up 2-0.
Down to its final three outs, Owensboro Southern responded in the bottom of the sixth. Isaac James led off with a single, then one out later White gave up his first walk of the day to put two runners on.
"Jaylin was a beast today," Brad Thorpe said. "I think he threw about 75% strikes, which is phenomenal."
BG East went to the bullpen, and Owensboro Southern kept rolling. Lucas Hagan delivered a run-scoring single, then Cartavious Howard tallied an RBI double to tie the game at 2-all.
Owensboro had a chance to take the lead when Landon Marks hit a fly ball to center field with one out and the bases loaded, but BG East center fielder Ja'Courie Woodard made the catch and fired a bullet to home plate to double up the runner trying to score from third. It was one of two highlight-reel plays for Woodard, who later came up with a spectacular running catch in the eighth.
"Ja'Courie made some fantastic plays, hit the ball really well," Thorpe said.
BG East forged ahead again in the top of the seventh when Leron Gilley led off with a triple and came around to score on a throwing error, but Owensboro matched it with a run in the bottom of the inning on Trax Roberts' RBI single.
Then in the top of the eighth, Owensboro's starting pitcher Reese Hinton had to come out with an arm injury. BG East's Lincoln Thorpe delivered a two-run double to open a pivotal four-run rally, with Gilley and Aikens adding RBIs.
"It feels great, but when I coach baseball they're all my sons," Thorpe said of his son Lincoln's big hit. "But yeah, that's great to see him succeed just like it is with all of them."
Owensboro wasn't done yet, scoring twice more in the eighth before BG East reliever Landon Marks induced a game-ending fielder's choice.
Reynolds, Lincoln Thorpe and Gilley led BG East with two hits each.
11-12s
Warren County South 10, Owensboro Southern 8
The Warren County South 11-12 all-stars kept up its red-hot hitting for one more inning against Owensboro Southern, and it proved to be just enough to come away with a 10-8 victory in Wednesday's District 1 Tournament championship at Ephram White Park.
The WC South all-stars, who scored a dizzying 87 runs in four tournament games leading into Wednesday's championship, looked to make it another early night against Owensboro with a nine-run rally in the top of the first capped by a three-run homer from Joseph Fentress.
"We had six or seven hits there in the first inning where we really banged and the lower half of the order really got after it," WC South manager Cary Page said. "They got on base so their pitcher had to face our top hitters and we just kind of turned it over."
Both teams went quiet at the plate after that, with WC South starting pitcher Camden Page rolling through much of the game. Camden Page opened the top of the fifth with a booming home run to center field, putting his team up 10 runs with an opportunity to end it in the bottom of the frame via the mercy rule.
Instead, Owensboro clawed back into the game. Jagger Pate connected on a three-run homer to end Camden Page's night on the mound and Owensboro plated two more runs in the inning to get back within 10-5.
Then with two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Jaxson White slammed another three-run homer to get Owensboro within two runs at 10-8 before WC South reliever Justin Capps induced a game-ending fly out.
Fentress led WC South with a 3-for-3 day that included a home run, a double and three RBIs. Camden Page was 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs, Mason Cosby drove in two runs, Ryley Oller had a triple and an RBI, and Justin Capps added an RBI.
"We really bang from top to bottom, and our four subs are really good," Cary Page said. "These kids worked really hard in the offseason."
9-10s
Bowling Green East 17, Warren County South 2
The Bowling Green East 9-10 all-stars burst out to a commanding lead with a 11-run first inning on the way to a 17-2 victory in three innings over Warren County South in Wednesday's District 1 Tournament championship at Ephram White Park.
Seven walks in the inning helped along the rally for BG East, which also produced six singles in the outburst.
"We had a lot of patience at the plate that really paid off," BG East manager Rick Kelley said. "We got some key hits throughout (the first-inning rally), so it was a big inning to start the game off with for us."
BG East kept adding in the second with another run, then five more in the top of the fifth.
WC South broke through in the bottom of the third when Charlie Price drew a leadoff walk and later scored on a passed ball and Jackson Bragg brought in another run on a misplayed fly ball to cut it to the final 17-2 margin.
Ben Hatcher was 2-for-2 with an RBI and Henry Phillips went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to pace BG East. Cash Farris added a four-RBI day, Kipton Waldon and Carson Butt tallied two RBIs each and BG East got single RBIs from Blake Thomas, Brady Boyd, Easton Crawford and Elliott Simpson.
Simpson tossed two scoreless innings for the win. Crawford finished up in the third, allowing two unearned runs.
"It's a great group of young kids," Kelley said. "About half the team are 9-year-olds, so it's a good group coming up."
Max Lobb had the lone hit for WC South.