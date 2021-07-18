A trio of Bowling Green East 9-10 all-star pitchers combined to allow one hit in a 3-1 victory over North Oldham in Little League state tournament pool play Sunday at Ephram White Park.
Kipton Waldron started and tossed the first three innings, allowing no hits while striking out two. Elliott Simpson pitched the next two innings, allowing a run despite not giving up a hit and striking out two. Henry Phillips worked the final inning, allowing the lone hit but no runs to earn the save.
BG East opened the scoring in the top of the first inning. Phillips led off the game with a triple to left field, then scored on Ben Hatcher's RBI single.
In the top of the second, BG East doubled its lead when Cash Farris smacked a leadoff double and later came around to score on a passed ball.
BG East went up 3-0 in the top of the sixth. Farris led off the frame with a single and later scored on a wild pitch.
North Oldham got one run back in the bottom of the sixth, but BG East held on from there to move to 2-0 in pool play.
Pool play continues Monday.
11-12s
Warren County South 10, Paintsville 0
Warren County South 9-10 all-star pitchers Dylan Marr and Mason Cosby combined on a two-hit shutout in Sunday's 10-0 win in four innings over Paintsville in state tournament pool play at Ephram White Park.
Marr started and pitched the first 3 1/3 innings, allowing two hits while striking out five. Cosby got the last two outs, tallying one strikeout.
At the plate, James Yarbrough led WC South with a 2-for-2 effort that included a home run and four RBIs. Joseph Fentress added a double, two runs scored and an RBI, and Camden Page tallied a double, two runs scored and an RBI in the win.
Pool play continues Monday.