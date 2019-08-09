The Bowling Green East 11- and 12-year-old All-Stars are headed to the championship game of the Great Lakes Regional Tournament after a come-from-behind 5-3 win Thursday over Bay City (Mich.) Northwest Little League in Indianapolis.
Bowling Green scored the final three runs to erase an early deficit and move one win away from advancing to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., for the third time since 2015.
Michigan led 2-1 after one inning and 3-2 after three before Bowling Green rallied to tie in the fourth when Nick Simpson scored on a wild pitch.
East took its first lead since the first one inning later. An error allowed the go-ahead run to score, and Sol Guyer added some insurance with an RBI single.
Michigan got a runner to second on a two-out double in the fifth, but Luke Idlett got a fly out to end the inning then struck out the side in the sixth to secure the victory and earn the save.
William Alexander tossed two innings of relief to earn the win, allowing one run and two hits with six strikeouts.
Evan Schallert and Jameson Napper had two hits each, with Schallert scoring two runs and Napper driving in a run. Grayson Newman finished with two RBIs for East.
Bowling Green will play in Saturday's championship game at 4 p.m. CDT against the winner of Friday's elimination game between Michigan and River Forest Youth (Ill.) Little League. The two teams played Monday with Michigan winning 13-5.
Saturday's championship game will be broadcast on ESPN.
