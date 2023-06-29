OWENSBORO – It was a battle worthy of two formidable rivals when the Bowling Green East All-Stars faced off against Warren County South in the 11-year-olds District 1 championship Wednesday at Jack C. Fisher Park.
BG East struck early, but WC South proved its mettle with a late rally to knot the score. But just when it seemed all the momentum had shifted to Warren County South, BG East took it right back and claimed a 5-4 victory in seven innings.
“It was a very similar game as last year,” BG East manager David White said. “We got out on them as 10s and they came back and made it a game – actually, they won in the seventh so it was a little poetic that we get into a dogfight and end up pulling it off in the seventh inning. I was super-proud of the kids.”
BG East burst out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and extended that advantage to 4-0 by the third.
WC South got three runs back in the top of the fourth when Cade Compton brought in a run when his grounder was misplayed for an error, then Cam James followed with a two-run single to get his team within a run at 4-3.
Down to their last out in the top of the sixth, WC South knotted the score on Tyce Gaebler’s RBI single.
BG East immediately threatened when Dylan White hit a leadoff single, but South pitcher Harrison Brownlee got a strikeout and then induced a nifty 5-4-3 double play to squelch the rally.
“That was a momentum buster,” White said.
White came out to pitch the top of the seventh for BG East and got three quick outs to get his team another shot at walking off with the win in the seventh.
Jake Young led off with a single and Brady Boyd followed with another. Caleb Harbin then drew a walk to load the bases for BG East’s Pipes Gaines.
Gaines executed to perfection, hitting a sharp ground ball that was bobbled as the winning run came home.
“This turf, it’s true bounces but sometimes as you can see with both sides, you get a little funny hop,” White said. “When you have infield in, that ball gets to you quicker too. And that infield was going forward, so the ball got to him quick and just took a hop into his chest.”
BG East, as it has the entire postseason, wore jerseys in remembrance of Rick Kelley and Giles Cunningham. Kelley, a longtime coach in BG East who led the team to multiple Little League World Series appearances, passed away last October. Cunningham, an umpire for the league, passed away in May.
“Rick and Giles both, those guys both were integral parts of BG East,” White said. “I learned a ton from Rick. I run a lot of my practices very similar to the way Rick Kelley did, even down to my parents’ meetings. He’s in my heart.”
9-10s
Daviess County 4, BG East 2
Daviess County broke up a scoreless game in the top of the fourth inning, then created some breathing room with a three-run fifth for an eventual 4-2 win over Bowling Green East in the 9-10 All-Stars District 1 championship at Jack C. Fisher Park.
Down four runs, Bowling Green East finally broke through with a run in the bottom of the fifth.
Then in the bottom of the sixth, Brogan Heltsley smacked an RBI double that got BG East within two runs at 4-2 with one out.
That rally ended there, as Daviess County locked up the win and a spot in the state tournament.