The Bowling Green East Little League All-Stars fell just short in their opening game in the Little League World Series on Friday, dropping a 2-1 decision to Midwest Region champion Coon Rapids (Minn.) in Williamsport, Pa.
The loss drops BG East, the Great Lakes Region champion, into an elimination-game matchup on Saturday against New England Region champion Barrington (R.I.), which lost 3-0 to Southeast champion South Riding (Va.) on Friday.
The game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Central Time and will be aired nationally on ABC.
