LITTLE LEAGUE BG East downs Paintsville By the Daily News Jul 17, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Bowling Green East 9-11 Little League All-Stars improved to 2-0 in pool play at the state tournament Sunday with a 6-2 win over Paintsville in Lexington.Dylan White, Wyatt Scott, Pipes Gaines, Chase Martin and Brady Boyd all had base hits for BG East.White, Gaines and Scott combined for a three-hitter on the mound.WC South 11, Bluegrass 1, 10-12 year-olds South rolled to a win for a second straight day, improving to 2-0 in pool play.Max Lobb and Will Roberts had home runs for South. Wyatt Watson had a double and a single, with Jaxon Griffin adding a base hit.Thomas Fentress was the winning pitcher with two innings of work. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Little League Bowling Green East Warren County South Recommended for you