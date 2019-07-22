Four pitchers for Bowling Green East’s 11- and 12-year-old All-Stars combined on a one-hit shutout Sunday for an 11-0 win over Belfry in the Little League State Tournament in Prestonsburg.
Luke Idlett pitched the first two innings, followed by one scoreless inning each by Whitt Glosick, Jackson Idlett and Evan Schallert.
BG East, which improved to 2-0 in pool play, tallied 10 hits in the victory. William Alexander was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and Jameson Napper went 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI to pace BG East.
Also for BG East, Schallert was 2-for-2 with a triple, three runs scored and an RBI. Chaze Huff added two RBIs, Luke Idlett drove in a run and Matthew Escalera had a triple.
BG East returns to action in pool play on Monday, facing Washington County in a 2 p.m. CST game in Prestonsburg.
9-10s
Warren County South 10, Letcher County 0
Warren County South’s 9- and 10-year-old All-Stars combined two hits with seven walks to tally a 10-0 victory Sunday over Letcher County in the Little League State Tournament in Prestonsburg.
Dylan Marr and Camden Page each and a single and an RBI for WC South. Justin Capps walked three times and stole two bases, while Sonny Price, Ryley Oller and Mason Cosby added an RBI each.
On the mound, Lukas Peterson started and struck out five in two scoreless innings.
James Yarbrough finished up for WC South with two scoreless innings, striking out three.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.