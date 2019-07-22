Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAIN AND FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE THROUGH THIS EVENING... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE HAS EXPANDED THE * FLASH FLOOD WATCH TO INCLUDE A PORTION OF SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, ALLEN, BARREN, LOGAN, SIMPSON, AND WARREN. * UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON ALONG AND AHEAD OF A COLD FRONT. HIGH RAIN RATES AND STORMS MOVING OVER THE SAME LOCATIONS COULD DROP COPIOUS AMOUNTS OF PRECIPITATION IN A SHORT TIME LEADING TO POTENTIAL FLASH FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&