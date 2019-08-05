The Bowling Green East 11- and 12-year-old All-Stars rolled in its opening game of the Great Lake Region Tournament – downing Silver Creek Little League from Sellersburg, Ind., 15-4 in four innings Monday in Indianapolis.
Bowling Green took control with an eight-run rally in the second inning and cruised from there – moving two wins away from clinching a berth in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
East led 2-1 after one before busting it open in the second – sending 12 batters to the plate. BG took advantage of four errors in the inning that led to seven unearned runs. The rally also included RBI hits from Jackson Idlett and William Alexander.
The lead grew to 15-1 after a five-run outburst in the third that included an RBI single by Luke Idlett and three-run triple from Cameron Obee.
Indiana got a run back in the third and added two more in the fourth before the game ended due to a 10-run mercy rule.
Bowling Green finished with 10 hits – two each from Obee, Alexander, and Luke Idlett. Obee and Luke Idlett scored three runs each while Jackson and Evan Schallert scored two runs each.
Chaze Huff earned the win, allowing one unearned run in 1 2/3 innings.
Jameson Napper and Alexander also pitched for Bowling Green.
BG East advances to face Bay City (Mich.) Northwest Little League at 1 p.m. CDT on Thursday. Michigan advanced after a 13-5 win over River Forest (Ill.) Youth Little League on Monday.
The winner of Thursday’s game advances to Saturday’s Great Lakes Region championship game, with the loser playing in an elimination game Friday.
