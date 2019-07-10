The Bowling Green East 10- and 11-year-old All-Stars tallied 17 hits in three innings against Warren County North in a 17-0 win in District 1 Tournament pool play Tuesday in Owensboro.
BG East’s Miles Richey and Lincoln Fowler combined on a no-hitter, with Richey earning the win after pitching two innings with just one walk allowed and five strikeouts. Fowler finished up with a scoreless third, ending the game with a strikeout.
Landon Gilbert went 3-for-4 with a double and five RBIs to pace BG East’s offense. Jackson Lee also had three hits, and Griffin Veazey, Sam Holder and Fowler chipped in with two hits apiece.
11-12s
BG East 13, Hopkinsville 1
The Bowling Green East 11- and 12-year-old All-Stars put up nine runs in the fourth inning to run-rule Hopkinsville 13-1 in Owensboro. Luke Idlett’s triple and Evan Schallert’s home run highlighted the inning.
Chaze Huff batted 3-for-3 and scored two runs and Grayson Newman drove in three runs. BG East totaled 15 hits and used one pitcher per inning in the four-inning win.
BG East will play Warren County North in the semifinals Wednesday.
