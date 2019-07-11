Bowling Green East’s 11- and 12-year-old All-Stars held Warren County North to a pair of hits and earned a 7-2 win in the District 1 Tournament semifinals Wednesday at Country Heights Park in Owensboro.
Harrison Yates was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs and Luke Idlett went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI to pace BG East, which also got a two-hit performance from Chaze Huff.
Also for BG East, Grayson Newman and Matthew Escalera tallied RBIs.
On the mound, BG East’s Newman started and tossed a scoreless inning before William Alexander worked one inning and Huff finished up with four innings in relief.
Brendan Bratcher had a hit and an RBI and Carter Bessette added a single and scored a run to lead WC North.
BG East will take on Owensboro Southern for the District 1 championship at 6 p.m. Thursday at Country Heights Park in Owensboro.
10-11s
BG East 18, Daviess Co. 0
Bowling Green East needed just three innings to knock off Daviess County 18-0 in Wednesday’s District 1 Tournament semifinals in Owensboro.
Already ahead 9-0 after two innings, BG East doubled its lead with a nine-run rally in the third. BG East finished with 17 hits and got a combined no-hitter from four pitchers – Landon Gilbert, Drew Pierce, Jackson Lee and Griffin Veazey.
Gilbert was 3-for-4 with five RBIs, while Lee was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Lincoln Fowler also went 3-for-3. Pierce and Sam Holder drove in three runs each. Veazey tallied two hits, Christopher Cohron had a double and two RBIs and Blake Ritchey, Andru Jones and Connor James tallied an RBI apiece.
BG East will face Owensboro Southern for the District 1 championship at 4 p.m. Thursday at Country Heights Park in Owensboro.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.