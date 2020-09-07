Jackson Lee threw a complete game four-hitter with nine strikeouts as the Bowling Green East 11- and 12-year-old Little League All-Stars beat Warren County South 6-0 in the District 1 Tournament championship game Sunday at Kereiakes Park.
Lee also had two hits, while Hudson Nottmeier went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Drew Pierce, Andru Jones, Logan Johnson and Landon Gilbert had one hit each.
BG East advances to the state tournament in Oldham County.
10-11s
Warren County North 9, Bowling Green East 1
Briggs Young went 3-for-3 as WC North claimed the District 1 title Sunday at Kereiakes Park.
Kyle Sledge had five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings and had two hits. Rhett Bullock pitched the final 1 2/3 innings, striking out one, and added two hits on the offensive side.
Colin Stevenson also finished with two hits for North, which advances to the state tournament in Oldham County.
9-10s
Bowling Green East 4, Warren County South 2
Jett Reynolds' three-run triple highlighted a four-run first as BG East took control and held on from there to win the District 1 title Sunday at Phil Moore Park.
Colt Isenberg and Jax Runner finished with two hits each. Isenberg earned the win, allowing two unearned runs in 4 2/3 innings. Jaylin White got the final four outs to earn the save.
BG East advances to the state tournament in Oldham County.
