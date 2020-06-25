Bowling Green native Canon Claycomb can add his name to an accomplished list of players who have won The Rice Planters Amateur golf tournament at Snee Farm Country Club in Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Claycomb finished 12-under in the 54-hole stroke play event and edged defending champion Austin Fulton in a sudden death playoff Thursday to capture the 48th edition of the world-ranked amateur tournament.
Claycomb, who played for Greenwood's varsity team until his sophomore year when his family moved to Orlando, Fla., and now plays collegiately at Alabama, shot 4-under 68s each round to finish the three-round tournament with a 12-under 204. He entered the final round one stroke off the lead and recorded six birdies over his last eight holes to force the playoff.
Fulton, a Mississippi State junior last season, had rounds of 70, 66 and 68 to also finish 12-under, before falling to Claycomb in the playoff, where the Bowling Green native hit a shot from 120 yards within 12 feet on the 10th hole and made the birdie putt.
He joins an elite company of Rice Planters winners that includes those who have gone on to win a combined 11 major championships. The most recent Rice Planters winner to win a major was Brooks Koepka, who won the event in 2009 and has since won the 2017 and 2018 US Open, as well as the 2018 and 2019 PGA Championship.
Claycomb will continue his summer with the North & South Amateur at Pinehurst, the Southern Amateur, the Sunnehanna Amateur, the Western Am and the U.S. Amateur at Bandon Dunes, according to an article from Golfweek.
Allen County-Scottsville graduate and incoming freshman at Middle Tennessee Owen Stamper entered the final round in the top 15 on the leaderboard at 3-under and finished in a four-way tie for 29th at 1-over. Stamper was in a four-way tie for the lead that included Claycomb after the first round.
