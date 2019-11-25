Bowling Green resident Greg Purpus was recently named the Chief Operating Officer of the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame and Museum in Elizabethtown.
Purpus retired from Western Kentucky University in 2017 as an assistant director of admissions after a 27-year career at WKU. He started his educational career as an admissions counselor traveling the state, recruiting students for WKU. Purpus was eventually named the coordinator of new student orientation, a position he held for 18 years.
Prior to working at WKU, Purpus was an admissions representative at Sullivan College in Lexington. He also held several different positions at the Lexington Athletic Club.
Purpus attended WKU, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications with a minor in Athletic Coaching. He has held a number of sports-related positions, including providing play-by-play and color commentary for radio and cable TV, co-hosting sports talk radio shows and serving as a sportswriter for several publications. As a public address announcer, Purpus has worked in minor league baseball with two different organizations.
Greg began his position at the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame and Museum on Nov. 1.
