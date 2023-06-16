The Bowling Green FC Academy's Under-18 won the state championship and the U16 club earned a spot in the Midwest Regional Championships as an automatic qualifier on Saturday at the Kentucky State Open Cup in Elizabethtown.
ERIC REED
ERIC REED
ERIC REED
“A tremendous accomplishment has been achieved by our U18 Gold Boys team, and we want to share the spotlight with them,” BGFC Academy director of coaching Michael Swierkosz said in a news release. “Congratulations to coach Evan Sutherland, the boys themselves and everyone who supports our teams on winning this year’s Kentucky State Cup competition.”
BGFC’s U18 squad won all three games in the Kentucky State Cup without conceding a goal after earlier winning the Kentucky Premier League title, posting an undefeated 7-0 record. They, like BGFC Academy’s U16 squad, move on to the Midwest Region II Championships.
“This is the first time that two respective teams from Bowling Green will compete for a regional crown and a spot in the national tournament,” Swierkosz said.
The Midwest Regional Championships are scheduled for June 22-28 in St. Louis.{&end}