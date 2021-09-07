Green River Gun Club member Eric Alford of Bowling Green won the 2021 American Rimfire Association Factory Class National Tournament at the Benchrest Rifle Club of St. Louis over the weekend.
GRGC member Mark Evans, also of Bowling Green, turned in a very solid fourth-place finish. A large field of competitors, the best of the best, converged on the benchrest range at St Louis rifle club and shot over a two-day period.
The ARA is a sanctioning body for .22lr benchrest competitions.
Both the Unlimited and Factory classes have 20 minutes to shoot a 25 bull target for a maximum score of 2500. Each of the 25 bulls is shot only one time and then scored on worst edge scoring.