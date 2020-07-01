Two former racers with area ties are among the inductees announced last month for the 2020 Kentucky Motorsports Hall of Fame.
Bowling Green's Marvin Benoit (Drags, Manufacturer) and Edmonson County's Eldon Huffman (Drags, Safety Safari) are part of the nine-member 2020 induction class.
An induction ceremony for the Kentucky Motorsports Hall of Fame, located in Central City, is slated for November.
Other inductees announced include:
• John Carter, Max Carter (Speed Shop owners, Drag Racers), Louisville
• Henry Putman, (Drag Racer), Louisville
• J C Stone (Ovals), Morehead
• Fatts Coffey (Dirt Ovals), Greensburg
• Danny Geary (Drags, Track Promoter), Litchfield
• Jack Brown (Ovals, Chassis Fabricator, Race Car Builder), Louisville.
