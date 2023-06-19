Bowling Green's BRAVO 12 Black shows off the championship banner after winning the 12 Club Division at the 50th AAU Junior National Volleyball Championships in Orlando, Fla. – the world’s largest volleyball tournament -- on Saturday. Team members include Piper Gregory (home school), Ali Troutman (Cumberland Trace Elementary School), Evie Ramey (Jody Richards Elementary School), Ainsley Huffman (Bowling Green Junior High School), Darby Campbell (South Warren Middle School), Jaelyn Page (Rich Pond Elementary School), Kenna Gilbert (Alvataon Elementary School), Raeleigh Vickery (South Warren Middle School) and Lorelei Kirby (home school).
BRAVO 12 Black's Evie Ramey is embraced by her coach after the team won the 12 Club, Gold Division national championship this weekend at the 50th AAU Junior National Volleyball Championships in Orlando, Fla. – the world’s largest volleyball tournament.
BRAVO 12 Black players and coaches celebrate after the team won the 12 Club, Gold Division national championship this weekend at the 50th AAU Junior National Volleyball Championships in Orlando, Fla. – the world’s largest volleyball tournament.
BRAVO 12 Black, a club volleyball team based in Bowling Green, won the 12 Club, Gold Division national championship this weekend at the 50th AAU Junior National Volleyball Championships in Orlando, Fla. – the world’s largest volleyball tournament.
BRAVO 12 Black defeated Tribe 12 Elite Navy from Florida in two sets on Saturday to take home the championship title. Their overall tournament match record was a perfect 12-0 over four days to finish first out of 93 teams.
The team started working together towards this goal in November. Their season ended with a record of 74-7, which included eight tournament championships and four additional top-5 gold bracket finishes.
The team is made up of nine local players and has been coached by Eliza Huffman and Andi Troutman of BRAVO Volleyball Club. In addition to the team championship, they were awarded two All-Star player awards -- Jaelyn Page and Ali Troutman -- and the overall National Tournament MVP, Piper Gregory.
The team consists of Piper Gregory (home school), Ali Troutman (Cumberland Trace Elementary School), Evie Ramey (Jody Richards Elementary School), Ainsley Huffman (Bowling Green Junior High School), Darby Campbell (South Warren Middle School), Jaelyn Page (Rich Pond Elementary School), Kenna Gilbert (Alvataon Elementary School), Raeleigh Vickery (South Warren Middle School) and Lorelei Kirby (home school).