COMMUNITY GOLF

BG's Brown falls short in GO Junior Golf Series playoff

Daily News

Jeff Nations

Jun 9, 2022

Johnny Brown, of Bowling Green, came up just short in a playoff at a GO Junior Golf Series event Wednesday at Central City Country Club.

Brown, playing in the boys' 13-15 age division, equaled the 20-over par 91 shot by Madisonville's Max Clayton before losing the playoff.

Morgantown's Jonah Swift shot a 6-over 78 to tie for third in the boys' 16-18 division. Morgantown's Drew Daugherty (86) and Andrew Gill (87) also competed in the division.

In the boys' 9-10 (6-hole) division, Bowling Green's Luke Renfro tied for seventh with a 41.