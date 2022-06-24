Bowling Green's Johnny Brown took runner-up honors in the boys' 13-15 age division Thursday in a GO Junior Golf Series event at Ben Hawes Golf Course in Owensboro.

Brown fired an 84 to finish six shots behind first-place finisher Will Hume of Owensboro. Morgantown's Bryson Goodall (109) also competed Thursday.

Bowling Green's Rudy Pardue shot a 51 to finish third in the boys' 11-12 (9-hole) division.

In the boys' 9-10 (6-hole) division, Bowling Green's Luke Renfro shot a 40 to finish tied for 12th.

Morgantown's Drew Daugherty finished 13th in the boys' 16-18 division after shooting an 86. Morgantown's Andrew Gill (101) tied for 21st.