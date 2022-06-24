COMMUNITY GOLF BG's Brown takes second in age division at GO Junior series event Daily News Jun 24, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling Green's Johnny Brown took runner-up honors in the boys' 13-15 age division Thursday in a GO Junior Golf Series event at Ben Hawes Golf Course in Owensboro.Brown fired an 84 to finish six shots behind first-place finisher Will Hume of Owensboro. Morgantown's Bryson Goodall (109) also competed Thursday.Bowling Green's Rudy Pardue shot a 51 to finish third in the boys' 11-12 (9-hole) division. In the boys' 9-10 (6-hole) division, Bowling Green's Luke Renfro shot a 40 to finish tied for 12th.Morgantown's Drew Daugherty finished 13th in the boys' 16-18 division after shooting an 86. Morgantown's Andrew Gill (101) tied for 21st. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Go Junior Golf Series Ben Hawes Golf Course Johnny Brown Rudy Pardue Bowling Green Morgantown Owensboro Sport Weaponry Runner-up Event Recommended for you