Bowling Green's Caroline Childers took second place in the girls' 15-18 age division of a Bluegrass Golf Tour combo regional held Saturday at Sunday.

Childers fired a combined 35-over par 179 in the two-day event, held at Gate Marriott Resort & Spa in Lexington and Houston Oaks Golf Course in Paris.

Childers shot a 16-over 88 at Griffin Gate on Friday, then carded a 19-over 91 at Houston Oaks on Saturday.

