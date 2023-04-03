COMMUNITY GOLF BG's Childers takes second at Bluegrass Golf Tour event Daily News Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Apr 3, 2023 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bowling Green's Caroline Childers took second place in the girls' 15-18 age division of a Bluegrass Golf Tour combo regional held Saturday at Sunday.Childers fired a combined 35-over par 179 in the two-day event, held at Gate Marriott Resort & Spa in Lexington and Houston Oaks Golf Course in Paris.Childers shot a 16-over 88 at Griffin Gate on Friday, then carded a 19-over 91 at Houston Oaks on Saturday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Caroline Childers Bluegrass Golf Tour Jeff Nations Bowling Green Daily News Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Nations Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you