Bowling Green's Clayton Daniels and Maxwell Bewley each shot 10-over 82 to finish tied for second in the boy's 16-18 division in Tuesday's Go Junior Golf Series event at Bowling Green Country Club.
Roth's Shelton Smith shot an 81 to win the division by one stroke.
Other area players included Morgantown's Jonah Swift (95), Bowling Green's Ethan Hill (96) and Carson Gammons (98), and Morgantown's Adam Rogers (109) and Brady Jones (129).
Russellville's Emma Fitzgerald won the girls' 13-15 (9-hole) division by six strokes with a 46. Bowling Green's Stella Forney (56), Sydney Hill (62), Jenna Reneau (63) and Mallory Bray (69) also played Tuesday.
Bowling Green's Adrian Bewley won the boys' 11-12 (9-hole) division by three strokes with a 39. Bowling Green's Johnny Brown (47), Davis Gary (57) and Rudy Pardue (62) also took part in the tournament.
In the boys 8 and under (3-hole) division, Bowling Green's Carver Perry won by two strokes with a 13. Bowling Green's Cooper Gragg (16) and Eli Schardein (24) also played Tuesday.
Rockfield's Brayden Bond came up short in a playoff with Beaver Dam's Matthew Brown for the win in the boys' 13-15 division. Both shot 86.
Bowling Green's Miles Deaton was fourth with an 88 and Logan Ballard tied for fifth with an 89. Bowling Green's Jake Russell carded a 94.
Bowling Green's Ainsley Cruce was fourth in the girls' 16-18 division with an 88. Owensboro's Macey Brown won with a 6-over 78.
In the girls' 13-15 division, Russellville's Abby-Grace Forbes was third with a 95 and Bowling Green's Ella Anderson shot a 109.
Bowling Green's Ryan Loiars was third in the boys' 13-15 (9-hole) division with a 44. Bowling Green's Gavin Grinstead (57), Brady Hester (59) and Karson Rodgers (61) also competed in the division.
Bowling Green's Elsie Espinola was second in the girls' 11-12 (9-hole) division with a 53, and Bowling Green's Ella Street Schardein was third in the girls' 9-10 (6-hole) division with a 37.