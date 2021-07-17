Bowling Green's Elsie Espinola locked up the Go Junior Golf Series tour championship by winning the girls' 11-12 (9-hole) division at Thursday's event held at Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club.
Espinola shot a 52 on Thursday.
Russellville's Emma Fitzgerald claimed the tour championship in the girls' 13-15 (9-hole) division after winning a playoff. She and Madisonville's Caroline Lovvorn each shot 53, while Bowling Green's Stella Forney carded a 55.
In the boys' 16-18 division, Russellville's Elijah Forbes earned tour runner-up honors after finishing fifth with an 8-over 79. Bowling Green's Clayton Daniels was one stroke back with an 80, while Morgantown's Andrew Gill (85), Drew Daugherty (91) and Adam Rogers (93) also competed Thursday.
Bowling Green's Ella Street Schardein earned the tour runner-up honor in the girls' 9-10 (6-hole) division after finishing third with a 35.
In the boys' 11-12 division, Bowling Green's Johnny Brown tied for second with a 48 and Davis Gary carded a 58.
Bowling Green's Eli Schardein tallied a 23 in the boys' 8 and under (3-hole) division.