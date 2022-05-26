Bowling Green's Elsie Espinola shot a 94 to win the girls' 13-15 age division by four strokes in Wednesday's GO Junior Golf Series event at The Bridges Golf Course of Henderson.

Bowling Green's Ellie Morgan won the girls' 11-12 (9-hole) division by a stroke after carding a 52.

In the boy's 16-18 division, Morgantown's Drew Daugherty tied for seventh with an 89.

Bowling Green's Johnny Brown fired a 95 to tie for seventh in the boys' 13-15 division.

