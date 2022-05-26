COMMUNITY GOLF BG's Espinola wins title at GO Junior Golf Series event Jeff Nations Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email May 26, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bowling Green's Elsie Espinola shot a 94 to win the girls' 13-15 age division by four strokes in Wednesday's GO Junior Golf Series event at The Bridges Golf Course of Henderson.Bowling Green's Ellie Morgan won the girls' 11-12 (9-hole) division by a stroke after carding a 52. In the boy's 16-18 division, Morgantown's Drew Daugherty tied for seventh with an 89.Bowling Green's Johnny Brown fired a 95 to tie for seventh in the boys' 13-15 division. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Go Junior Golf Series Elsie Espinola Ellie Morgan Jeff Nations Bowling Green Daily News Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Nations Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you