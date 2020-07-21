Bowling Green's Paxton Fuqua was in second place in the boys' 8 and under division after Tuesday's opening round of the Kentucky Junior Golf's Louisville Junior Championship at Polo Fields Golf and Country Club.
Fuqua shot a 4-over par 27 (six holes) to trail leader Greyson Cloern of Louisville by four shots. Franklin's Krish Kumar was fifth at 12-over 35.
In the boys' 15-18 division, Bowling Green's Sunny Pal was fifth after the first round with a 9-over 81.
The tournament wraps up Wednesday.
