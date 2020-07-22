Bowling Green's Paxton Fuqua claimed runner-up honors in the boys' 8 and under division after Wednesday's round of the Kentucky Junior Golf's Louisville Junior Championship at Polo Fields Golf and Country Club.
Fuqua shot a 6-over par 52 to finish three strokes behind winner Greyson Cloern of Louisville. Franklin's Krish Kumar was tied for fifth at 24-over 70.
In the boys' 15-18 division, Bowling Green's Sunny Pal finished fourth with a 14-over 158. Lexington's Carl Space won with a 153.
