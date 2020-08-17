Bowling Green's Adam Gary fired a 9-under par 63 to win the individual title Monday in the Callaway Pro-Assistant/Pro-Pro tournament held at Audubon Country Club.
Gary, the head coach for Western Kentucky's women's golf team, won the individual title by five strokes and teamed with Union's Andrew Stevens to win the team title with a 10-under par 62 – good for a two-stroke win.
Bowling Green's Chad Douglas teamed with Louisville's Nathan Hincks to tie for sixth in the team standings with a 4-under 68. Douglas tied for 11th in the individual standings with an even-par 72.
