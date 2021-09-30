Bowling Green's Rowdy Harris has been named the 2021 Bluegrass Golf Tour's 9-Hole Player of the Year for the boys' 10 and under age division.
Harris (1,073 points) earned more points than any other Player of the Year. Harris nearly captured the triple crown of major championships, narrowly finishing as the runner-up at the 9-Hole Tour Championship after six playoff holes while winning the Bluegrass Junior Amateur and 18-Hole Tour Championship titles.
Harris will receive a trophy for the championship, as well as an invitation to compete against some of the world’s top junior golfers in Ireland for the 2022 World Championship. The World Championship receives World Amateur Golf Rankings, with golfers from more than 35 countries competing.
Bowling Green's Adrian Bewley tallied five wins and 656 points, including a season low 6-under par 30 at Crosswinds Golf Course, to finish fifth in the boys' 10 and under division.
In the boys' 13-18 division, Bowling Green's Ryan Loiars had seven wins and tallied 715 points to finish fourth. Bowling Green's Ryan Sullivan rounded out the top five by earning 570 points in six events, including three wins.