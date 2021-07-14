COMMUNITY GOLF
BG's Harris wins Bluegrass Tour 10 and under title
- Daily News
-
-
Bowling Green's Rowdy Harris claimed a seven-stroke victory after shooting a 1-over par 73 in the boys' 10 and under (9-hole) division in the two-day Bluegrass Golf Tour Junior Series 18-hole tour championship held Tuesday and Wednesday at Bardstown Country Club-Maywood.
Bowling Green's Tyler Earnhart won the college men's amateur with a 21-over 165.
In the boys' 12-14 division, Glasgow's Bo Shelton tallied a third-place finish after firing a 10-over 154.
Bowling Green's Eli Wade tied for third in the boys' 11-12 (9-hole) division with a 10-over 82.
Scottsville's Rafe Blankenship tied for fifth in the boys' 15-18 division with a two-day total of 11-over 155.